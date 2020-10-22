Apple AirPods are $129 on Amazon today

Apple’s AirPods are some of the best-known earbuds on the market, and for good reason: Their sleek design adds convenience and a cool factor to your listening experience. And today on Amazon you can get a pair of your own 2nd generation AirPods for $129Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $159.

These wireless buds are easy to set up and even easier to use, connecting automatically and sensing when you’ve got them in your ears so they can pause if you need to take them out. Up to five hours of listening time on a charge is pretty good, and the portable charging case allows for more than 24 hours of battery life, so you can keep your tunes going all day long. You can also use just your voice to check messages, navigate through music, and more, with always-on Siri.

In our review, we gave these AirPods 4.5 stars out of 5, noting that “their convenience, ease of use, and fit and finish remain unmatched.”

[ Today’s deal: 2nd generation AirPods for $129Remove non-product link. ]