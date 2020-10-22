iMovie for iPhone and iPad is updated with HDR and 4K 60fps support

Apple’s free video editing app iMovie has been updated for iOS and iPadOS. There are quite a few significant new features, but the headlining improvements concern 4K 60fps video and HDR support.

With the new Dolby Vision video recording capabilities of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which arrives in stores on Friday, iMovie has to be ready to edit the footage.

While only the new iPhones will shoot HDR video, any iPhone from the iPhone 8 Plus or newer and and iPad from the 7th generation or later can edit it.

This update also adds the ability to import, edit, and share 4K video at 60 frames per second on any device from an iPhone 7 or 6th generation iPad.

In addition to these format changes, there are lots of new fonts and features for creating titles. The complete release notes are as follows:

• Customize any title by selecting from dozens of built-in fonts • Adjust the color of any title by selecting from a grid or spectrum of presets, adjusting numerical sliders, or using the eyedropper in the viewer • Quickly change a title’s default style, capitalization and duration • Pinch and drag to adjust the size and location of any title • Choose from three new animated titles: Slide, Split and dual-color Chromatic • Add solid, gradient, and patterned backgrounds to your movie • Use the color picker to customize the colors of any background • Drag the slider to change the intensity of any filter applied to your photos and videos • Import and share 4K videos at 60 frames per second* • View, edit, and share High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos from your Photos library** • Tap the new options button at the top of the Share sheet to share a project or video file and choose properties including resolution, frame rate, and HDR** * 4K at 60 frames per second requires iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later ** Editing and sharing HDR video requires iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later