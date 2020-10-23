Deal

Boost your port situation with this 8-in-1 USB-C hub, just $32

Grab an 8-in-1 VAVA USB-C hub, now at an all-time-low price on Amazon.

Mac users know the frustration of never having enough ports, but no matter what kind of computer you’re using, adding more ports can add convenience and functionality to your setup. Today on Amazon you can grab an 8-in-1 VAVA USB-C hub for $32 when you apply the on-page coupon. This is an all-time-low price, and now is the time to buy.

This compact, lightweight hub packs a whole lot of ports into just four ounces. Two  USB 3.0 ports combine with a USB 2.0 port, a PD port, an SD card slot, an ethernet port, HDMI, and microSD to provide plenty of ways to add peripherals, boost storage, and more.

This USB-C hub is a popular pick on Amazon, with an average of 4.7 stars out of 5 across nearly 3,300 user reviews. 

