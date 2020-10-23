Boost your port situation with this 8-in-1 USB-C hub, just $32

Mac users know the frustration of never having enough ports, but no matter what kind of computer you’re using, adding more ports can add convenience and functionality to your setup. Today on Amazon you can grab an 8-in-1 VAVA USB-C hub for $32Remove non-product link when you apply the on-page coupon. This is an all-time-low price, and now is the time to buy.

This compact, lightweight hub packs a whole lot of ports into just four ounces. Two USB 3.0 ports combine with a USB 2.0 port, a PD port, an SD card slot, an ethernet port, HDMI, and microSD to provide plenty of ways to add peripherals, boost storage, and more.

This USB-C hub is a popular pick on Amazon, with an average of 4.7 stars out of 5 across nearly 3,300 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: 8-in-1 VAVA USB-C hub for $32Remove non-product link with on-page coupon. ]