iPhone 12: Our impressions on Apple’s new smartphone

Apple started shipping the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. We have the new phones, and on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about our expereince with the phones. Do we like them? Hate them? Stay tuned and find out.

This is episode 719 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 719

Get info

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.