iPhone 12: Our impressions on Apple’s new smartphone

Apple started shipping the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. We have the new phones, and on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about our expereince with the phones. Do we like them? Hate them? Stay tuned and find out.
This is episode 719 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 719
Get info
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
-
-
iPhone 12 and 12 mini vs iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max: Which should you buy?
-
-
Where to buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro—all the best deals from carriers and retailers
-
Best USB-C power adapters for the iPhone 12: How to shop and what to buy
-
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.