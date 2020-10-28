Apple’s Clips 3.0 update features a new interface, more stickers and soundtracks, and HDR recording

Apple on Wednesday released Clips 3.0, a major update to the iPhone and iPad app for making short videos, slideshows, and school projects that can be shared through Messages or on social media. Clips 3.0 is available for free through the App Store.

Clips 3.0 brings a major interface redesign, where you can now record in landscape mode and the interface adjusts accordingly, rather than only being able to shoot in portrait mode. The browsers for Effects, Media, and Projects have also been redesigned so it’s easier to find what you’re looking for. New effects include eight stickers, six arrows and shapes, and 25 soundtracks, in addition to what was offered before.

On the iPhone, Clips 3.0 projects automatically are formatted in the 16:9 aspect ratio. When sharing a project, you can now preview it before you send it, and there are new options that allow you to adjust the project’s file size.

Apple Clips 3.0 on iPad.

Apple sees Clips 3.0 as a potential tool for students and teachers to create academic projects, so the iPad version gets some special attention. Clips projects automatically open to a new full-screen 4:3 landscape mode, and there’s also a bigger Record button and larger Effects browsers to make the app easier to use. Apple Pencil users can now use the iPadOS 14’s Scribble feature in Clips, so that written text is converted in the app.

If you just bought a new iPhone 12, Clips 3.0 lets you record HDR video directly in the app using the phone’s rear-facing cameras. And when you’ve finished your Clips project, you can export it with Dolby Vision HDR.