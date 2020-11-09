How-To

How to watch Apple’s November 10 ‘One more thing’ event

The event will broadcast online and is available for everyone to watch.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

apple event nov10 iphone youtube
YouTube/Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

On Tuesday, November 10, Apple will be holding its “One more thing” event, where the company will be revealing some new products. Speculation is that Apple will reveal new Mac laptops that use Apple’s own processors instead of those from Intel. We could also see new headphones, and maybe AirTags.

The event will be broadcast online and is available to everyone to watch as it happens. It starts at 10 a.m. Pacific, and will probably go longer than an hour, so plan accordingly. You can add it to your calendar if you go to the Apple Events website and click “Add to your calendar”. Listed below are the different ways you can watch the presentation. And if you can’t watch it live, the full stream will be available for viewing afterward.

Watch on YouTube

The keynote will be streamed live on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can watch the YouTube live stream on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. The video is embedded below, so you can return to this article on Tuesday and watch it.

Watch the keynote on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

You can use the TV app. Look for it in the “Apple Event” section. It should be located underneath the “What to Watch” section.

You can also use Safari on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to watch the keynote on Apple’s website as well as the YouTube app to watch the event on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Watch on a Mac

If you’re using macOS Catalina, the event is available in the TV app.

If you are using a version of macOS before Catalina, or if you are using Catalina and don’t want to use the TV app, you can watch the event on Apple.com on Apple’s YouTube channel using a browser. 

apple tv mac app nov 10 event Apple

Watch on Apple TV

Got an Apple TV? Use the Apple TV app. There used to be an Apple Events app, but on June 18, Apple made Events part of the Apple TV app.

Watch on a Windows PC

If you are using a Windows PC, you can still watch on Apple’s website. Apple requires Windows 10 and the Microsoft Edge browser. And you can also watch on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Watch while in China

The “One more thing” event will be available on Bilibili, iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon