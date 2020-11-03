Take up to $70 off a new iPad or iPad Pro today

If you’re looking for a new tablet, you already know that the iPad is the best you can buy. What you don’t know is that several models are cheaper than ever today. Amazon is running a sale on the entry-level iPad and the high-end iPad Pro that slashed up to $70 off the MSRP, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Apple’s latest tablets.

First up we have the 10.2-inch iPad for $299Remove non-product link, a discount of $30 over the MSRP and the lowest price we’ve seen. The eighth-gen version of Apple’s budget tablet isn’t a huge upgrade over the previous-generation, but it brings a faster A12 Bionic chip for the same price. It includes 32GB of storage, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, and 10-hour battery life.

If that’s not enough iPad for you, Amazon is also selling the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $50 off 128GB and 1TB modelsRemove non-product link, $60 off $256GBRemove non-product link, $70 off 512GBRemove non-product link. The iPad Pro is a massive upgrade over the entry-level iPad, with a 120Hz screen and home button-less design, Face ID, a triple-camera array, and A12Z Bionic chip. It supports the second-gen Apple Pencil and the new Magic Keyboard.

No matter which iPad you buy, you’ll be getting a fantastic tablet that will be supported for years to come. So go grab one before the prices go back up.