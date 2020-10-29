Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch SE to its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch SE is already one of the best smartwatch values you can get, and today it’s cheaper than ever. Amazon has slashed $20 off the price of all models and varieties of the Apple Watch SERemove non-product link, bringing the cheapest model down to an enticing $259.

The Apple Watch SE is essentially a budget version of the flagship Series 6, so it doesn’t have some of the Series 6’s high-end features, namely an EKG sensor, a blood-oxygen sensor, and always-on display. But otherwise, you’re getting the same design in 40mm or 44mm sizes, advanced health- and fitness-tracking features, including an always-in altimeter, and all of the features of watchOS 7.

Add it all up, and the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic entry-level watch for anyone who doesn’t need all the bells and whistles of a $400 smartwatch. In our review we said just that: "There's no denying that the Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches around." So go grab one before the price goes back up.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch SE for $20 off in all sizes and colorsRemove non-product link]