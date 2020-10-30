Update: You can take $20 off the Apple Watch Series 6 as well as the SE

The Apple Watch SE is already one of the best smartwatch values you can get, and today it’s cheaper than ever. Amazon has slashed $20 off the price of all models and varieties of the Apple Watch SERemove non-product link, bringing the cheapest model down to an enticing $259. Also on sale for $20 off is the Series 6Remove non-product link in any size and color, including the new red and blue cases.

The Apple Watch SE is essentially a budget version of the Series 6, so it doesn’t have some of the high-end features, namely an EKG sensor, a blood-oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. But otherwise, you’re getting the same design in 40mm or 44mm sizes, advanced health- and fitness-tracking features, including an always-in altimeter, and all of the features of watchOS 7.

So you're either getting a fantastic entry-level watch or all of the bells and whistles. So go grab one before the price goes back up.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch SE for $20 offRemove non-product link and Apple Watch Series 6 for $20 offRemove non-product link] at Amazon Remove non-product link]