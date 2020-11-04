Deal

Costco is selling AirPods for $100 and you don’t need to be a member to get em

We spotlight lots of AirPods deals on this site, but today’s is the best yet: Costco is selling a pair of Apple’s AirPods with the wired charging case for just $100 today, good for $60 off the MSRP and beating Amazon's all-time-low by a whopping $25.

While many of Costco’s deals require you to be a paying member to purchase them, this one surprisingly doesn’t. You’ll need to create a free account to check out, but you don’t need to have a membership number to do so.

These AirPods include a wired charging case, meaning you’ll need to plug in a Lightning cable to charge the earbuds. It’s not quite as convenient as the wireless charging case that you can pop onto a charging pad, but for $100 less than Apple charges, it’s a worthy trade-off.

Otherwise, the AirPods are exactly the same. You get the iconic design, “Hey Siri” support, and H1 chip for easy pairing, up to 5 hours of listening time or 24 hours when using the charging case, touch controls, and the ability to pause music just by taking one of the buds out of your ear.

In our 4.5-star review, we called AirPods “the best true wireless earbuds around,” and we stand by that assessment. And at this price, they’re now one of the cheapest too.

