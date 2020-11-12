Apple's new M1 Macs: Our first impressions

Apple unveiled its new M1 Mac lineup. What are our first impressions of the new Macs? We talk about that and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 721 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
Apple unveils new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with its M1 chip
Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air: Are the differences as small as they seem?
