Apple’s ‘One more thing’ event: What will happen on November 10?

Apple is having an event on Tuesday, November 10. What is Apple up to? And Jason Cross has his review of the new iPad Air. That’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 720 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 720

Get info

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.