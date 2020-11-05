Apple’s ‘One more thing’ event: What will happen on November 10?

Apple is having an event on Tuesday, November 10. What is Apple up to? And Jason Cross has his review of the new iPad Air. That’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 720 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 720
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
Apple plans “One more thing” event for November 10 to show off its new Macs
MacBook Pro FAQ: New models to be introduced next week with Apple silicon
