Apple releases watchOS 7.1 update

Includes a new alert that tells you when your headphone volume is high enough to impact your hearing.

Apple on Thursday released an update for watchOS. Here is what’s in watchOS 7.1, according to the release notes:

watchOS 7.1 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
  • Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing
  • Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia
  • Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia
  • Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking a Mac with Apple Watch
  • Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 owners

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

How to install watchOS 7.1

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps in the Watch app on your iPhone:

  1. Tap General.

  2. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online.

  3. When the app finds the update, you’ll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

The installation will take several minutes. You can see how much time is remaining under the “watchOS 7.1 Apple Inc.” heading. The update is 371MB.

