Deal

This smartphone photography kit is $36.24 (an all-time low)

This kit from Taotronics includes a ring light, tripod, Bluetooth shutter button trigger, and two phone holders. It's now $36.24 with an on-page Amazon coupon.

Contributor, Macworld |

taotronics photo kit
Taotronics

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Smartphone photography kits can be extremely helpful whether you’re an Instagram influencer or just want to take better photos of your friends, family and pets. And today on Amazon, there’s a great deal on a highly rated Taotronics photography kit for $36.24 with an on-page coupon, bringing it to an all-time low price.

This kit comes with a 12-inch LED ring light to improve your lighting game by leaps and bounds. It includes three color modes and 10 different brightness levels. There’s also a portable tripod that extends from 16 to 62 inches, and a Bluetooth-connected remote shutter for taking selfies. Two phone clips can hold your device in the perfect spot while filming or taking photos, while a rotatable tripod head lets you adjust the light to find your best angle.

This kit earns stellar ratings on Amazon, averaging 4.9 stars out of 5 across more than 1,200 user reviews.

[ Today's deal: Taotronics photography kit for $36.24 with an on-page coupon. ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon