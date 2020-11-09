This smartphone photography kit is $36.24 (an all-time low)

Smartphone photography kits can be extremely helpful whether you’re an Instagram influencer or just want to take better photos of your friends, family and pets. And today on Amazon, there’s a great deal on a highly rated Taotronics photography kit for $36.24 with an on-page couponRemove non-product link, bringing it to an all-time low price.

This kit comes with a 12-inch LED ring light to improve your lighting game by leaps and bounds. It includes three color modes and 10 different brightness levels. There’s also a portable tripod that extends from 16 to 62 inches, and a Bluetooth-connected remote shutter for taking selfies. Two phone clips can hold your device in the perfect spot while filming or taking photos, while a rotatable tripod head lets you adjust the light to find your best angle.

This kit earns stellar ratings on Amazon, averaging 4.9 stars out of 5 across more than 1,200 user reviews.

