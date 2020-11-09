Get Apple's AirPods Pro for $194, the best price ever

Today, you can break free from the tyranny of cords without spending an arm and a leg. Amazon is selling the Apple AirPods Pro for $194. That’s the all-time low for these superb earbuds that carry a $250 MSRP—a price that Apple still charges directly.

We reviewed the AirPods Pro last November, giving them 4.5 out of five stars. “Apple takes the smash-hit AirPods and improves fit, comfort, and sound quality while adding a decent active noise reduction system and great transparency mode,” we said in our review.

We weren’t as happy with the overall sound quality. It’s good to be sure, but at the original asking price of $250 we expected a little bit more. Knock that price down to $194, however, and the overall value goes up even more.

One of the best features of these AirPods is the active noise canceling and transparency mode. The latter makes it possible to filter in background noise so that you’re not walking around in your own audio bubble and fail to hear important audio cues from other people or cars.

With the charging case these earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life with intermittent charging every few hours. On their own, the AirPods Pro last up to 4.5 hours when fully charged.

Anyone looking for a good deal for themselves or as a gift for the upcoming holidays should get a jump on this price before it’s gone. AirPods Pro deals tend to sell out fast.

[Today’s deal: Apple AirPods Pro for $194 at Amazon.]