Apple’s M1 Macs: A deep dive into the new Mac revolution

Apple’s new M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are here. We talk about our hands-on experiences and why we think these Macs are so freakin’ amazing in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 721 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
MacBook Air M1 review: An absolutely stunning debut for Apple silicon in a Mac
13-inch MacBook Pro M1 review: Amazing breakthroughs in processing and battery performance
M1 Mac mini review: The Mac with the best ever bang for your buck
Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air: Are the differences as small as they seem?
I really want to buy a crazy-fast M1 MacBook Pro. Here’s why I’m not
