Save big on phone chargers and accessories in Anker's 24-hour sale

Anker's one-day sale on iPhone accessories offers some solid deals for all types of smartphone owners.

If you have an iPhone 12, there’s one thing you didn’t get in the box, and that’s a wall charger. Amazon’s one-day sale on Anker charging accessories can help fix that. Android fans will find items in here to their liking as well. The sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time. Here are our favorite deals. 

First up is the Anker PowerCore Fusion III 18 watt charger with one USB-C port and one standard USB port for $28, down from the usual $40. This wall charger features high-speed charging that can charge an iPhone 11 in less than two hours. There’s also the option of a dual USB-C charger for $19, down from $28, but that one is not shipping until November 24.

For people who hate cables, the Anker Wireless PowerWave dual-pad charger is $29.59, down from $44. This charger is Qi certified and can charge two phones at the same time.

Finally, we like this Anker six strip surge protector with two standard USB ports and a single USB-C port for $33, instead of the usual $50.

[Today’s deal: One-day Anker iPhone accessories sale on Amazon.]

