The best MagSafe cases, chargers, and accessories for the iPhone 12

If you’ve bought a new iPhone 12, you know all about the new design, display, camera, and iOS 14 enhancements, but there’s one new feature you might not have tried yet: MagSafe. Apple’s new charging system doesn’t quite work out of the box—you’ll need to pony up for some extra equipment to get it to work. Here’s where you should spend your money.

Clear Case with MagSafe Learn more on Apple Price: $49

Should you buy it: If you want to show off your iPhone 12’s natural color and still keep it in an Apple case, this is your only option. It’s a fine case in that it’s sturdy and should protect your phone from bumps and bruises, but it’s still very hard to remove, very easy to smudge, and has a giant MagSafe target on the back surrounding the Apple logo. The buttons are a little stiff, particularly the power button, but overall, it doesn’t add all that much bulk or weight to the iPhone 12. However, even with the MagSafe component, it’s still a very simple case with a pretty high price tag. Silicone Case with MagSafe Learn more on Apple Price: $49

Should you buy it: If you want a thin case that offers a bit of protection and a slew of color options, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is your best bet. It comes in eight varieties and is thin enough to easily slip on and off with nice cutouts for the speakers and Lightning port on the bottom edge. There’s no visible MagSafe markings and the charger and other accessories easily connect to the back. It’s not the cheapest silicone case you can buy, but if you want an Apple case that’s sure to work with MagSafe and keeps your iPhone free from scratches, this is the case to get. Leather Case with MagSafe Learn more on Apple Price: $59

Should you buy it: If you’ve owned an Apple leather iPhone case in the past, you know that they’re very well made and come in a variety of colors. It feels very luxurious to hold and the Baltic Blue model looks great with an embossed Apple logo in the center. The metal buttons are a nice touch and feel great to press, while the bottom has clean cutouts for the speakers and Lightning port. It’s a little pricey, but Apple’s leather MagSafe case is definitely the best of the bunch.

There are several other accessories available from Apple as well, including a Leather Wallet for $59, Duo Charger for $129, and a Leather Sleeve with a hangtag for $129, as well as third-party options from OtterBox and Belkin. We’ll be updating this roundup with those reviews as they arrive.