Get a superbly speedy M1 MacBook for $50 off right now

So you've read the reviews and decided to get a new M1 MacBook, after fighting off any lingering doubts. Your patience has been rewarded:Costco is currently knocking $50 off the price of all M1 MacBooksRemove non-product link, with prices ranging from $1,199 for the MacBook Air with the 8-core GPU and 512GB of storageRemove non-product link to $1,449 for the MacBook Pro with 512GB of storageRemove non-product link. You don't need to be a member to take advantage of these deals and orders will begin shipping next week.

We reviewed the M1 MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro and gave them both Editors' Choice ratings. The new ARM-based Apple-made processor really is living up to most of the hype with excellent scores on the single- and multi-core synthetic benchmarks we ran. It was only barely beaten out by the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 CPU in our tests. Overall, however, the M1 is an amazing performer promising further advances as Apple refines its Arm processors.

As for the rest of the specs, you get a 13.3-inch retina display with 512GB onboard storage, 8GB of unified RAM, Wi-Fi 6, Touch ID, and two Thunderbolt ports. The MacBook Pro comes with the Touch Bar, while the Air has a standard set of function keys.

