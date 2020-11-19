News

Second annual Apple Music Awards honors Lil Baby, Megan Three Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch

For the second year in a row, Apple is giving out its own music awards. A weeklong celebration of the winners is coming in December.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple music awards logo
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

Apple has announced the winners of its second-annual Music Awards. Last year’s inaugural awards were led by Billie Eilish, with a live concert at the Steve Jobs Theater. Thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards are not to be honored in person. Instead, a “celebration” will take place across Apple’s streaming services in December.

This year’s winners

The winners of the second-annual Apple Music awards are as follows. The Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data, but the other three awards are selected by Apple Music’s editorial team.

These artists and others will be celebrated in a week-long event beginning on Monday, December 14 with special performances, fan events, interviews, “and more” streaming on Apple Music and the TV app.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology for over 20 years. His goal is to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon