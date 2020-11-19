Macworld's December digital magazine: iPhone 12 and 12 Pro reviewed

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the December issue

In the December issue we have reviews of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 6. Plus, tips for iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and 6 things to know about the HomePod mini.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Learn about the user interface changes, the new notification center, and everything new in the Photos app in macOS Big Sur

• MacUser Reviews: HoudahGeo 6, Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9

• iOS Central: How to use the App Library, widgets, and everything new in Maps for iOS 14

• iOS Central Reviews: Nomad Base Station Pro, MyCharge Camping Lantern Power Bank

• Working Mac: How to disable content blockers on a per-site basis in macOS Safari

• Playlist: Reviews of the Fluance Ai60 Bluetooth speaker and Andover Audio PM-50 planar magnetic headphone

• Mac 911: How to use your Mac to get more info about your iCloud Drive storage. Plus, export and delete attachments from Messages

Read your issues on Mac or PC

You can read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. If you visit the link with a Chrome browser, you can download the Macworld desktop reader app for reading offline, or on a larger screen.

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser), tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu, and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld

While connected to Wi-Fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the 'Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.

If you're a Print or Digital Subscriber: Tap the 'Sign In' option. Tap the 'Sign Up' button. Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe. Tap the 'Continue' button. Go to 'Library' tab. Enjoy!

If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase): Tap 'Restore Purchases'. Tap 'Restore'. Go to the 'Library' tab. Download your prior pruchases Enjoy!



From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription.

Should you need assistance, please email us at support@macworld.zendesk.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

