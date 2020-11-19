iOS 14.2.1 update with fix for text messaging bug now available for iPhone 12

Apple on Thursday has released iOS 14.2.1, an update for the newly-released iPhone 12 series. The update includes several fixes, as detailed in the release notes below.

iOS 14.2.1 addresses the following issues for your ‌iPhone‌: Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for ‌iPhone‌ hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from ‌iPhone‌

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on ‌iPhone 12‌ mini

How to install iOS 14.2.1

On your iPhone, open Settings Tap General Tap Software Update.

Details about the update will appear, along with the option to install it.