News

Apple’s annual Black Friday sale starts Friday but you should probably skip it

Apple's annual four-day sale is on the way, but it's not very good.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple bf 2020
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple has announced its annual four-day shopping event that begins Black Friday and ends on Cyber Monday, and like always, the best stuff is excluded.

Apple is once again offering gift cards instead of actual discounts, but they’re a little better than in year’s past. Apple changed the way its gift cards operate, so you can use it on device and digital purchases. But you’re still better off searching for deals elsewhere.

For one, none of Apple’s newest products are part of the sale. The includes the iPhone 12, Apple Watch SE or Series 6, iPad Air, or M1 Macs, as well as the HomePod mini. Here’s how the sale breaks down:

  • iPhone 11, SE, XR: $50 gift card
  • Apple Watch Series 3: $25 gift card
  • AirPods Pro or AirPods: $25 gift card
  • iPad Pro or iPad mini: $50-$100 gift card
  • iMac or 16-inch MacBook Pro: $150 gift card
  • Apple TV or HomePod: $50-$100 gift card

Considering Amazon is selling most of these products for better than the gift card discount, you’re better off checking out our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals than buying any of the deals here. But if you really want to support your local Apple Store, the sale starts Friday. November 27.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon