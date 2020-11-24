Get Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for 40% off

It’s that beautiful time of year once again—Adobe Photoshop Elements just went on sale for 40 percent off. Amazon is selling Photoshop Elements 2021 for $60 right down from $100. The sale price is also available for the Mac version, and you can get the deal at other retailers including the Microsoft StoreRemove non-product link.

We haven’t reviewed this version of the software, but we generally like Photoshop Elements. We gave the 2020 version of the enthusiast photo editing suite 4.5 out of five stars.

This year, Adobe has added some new features that focus on sharing images on social media. The first is Moving Photos, which turns a regular 2D or 3D image into an animated GIF with camera motion. The feature is powered by Adobe’s Sense AI, an engine responsible for many of Photoshop’s smart features.

It’s also added a quote graphics feature that adds text to your images via templates, while the new Perfect Landscape Guided Edit can remove haze and erase unwanted features from the landscape to make your outdoor photos even better.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 also makes it easier move, scale, and duplicate objects in a photo, add duotones, and move human faces back towards the camera if they’re looking off to the side when the shutter goes off.

As usual, the latest version of Elements offers a really good feature set, and right now it’s available at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for $60 at Amazon.]