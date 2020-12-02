Best iPhone 12 Cases: Top picks for every Mini, Max, and Pro style

Price: $50

Color: wood, leather

MagSafe charging: no

Why we love it: Colorful silicone cases are a dime a dozen when it comes to the iPhone, but the Mous Limitless 3.0 case isn’t one of them. The model we tested is made of walnut, but it also comes in bamboo, carbon fiber, and speckled leather. The wood grain is a bit slick to the touch, but the sides add a nice grip that’ll keep your iPhone 12 from slipping out of your hands. There’s even a hidden compartment on the inside for two extra SIM cards and an ejector tool. The buttons feel great but it’s a little tricky to take off, which kind of defeats the purpose of the hidden compartments. But it looks so good you’re unlikely to take it off too often.