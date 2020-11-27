If you’re buying anything at the Apple Store today, do this first to get 20% back

Even if Apple’s Black Friday sale isn’t as good as the deals you can get at Amazon or other online retailers, a lot of people will be heading to Apple.com to buy new Macs, iPads, iPhones, and AirPods this holiday season. And if you’re one of them, we have a hack that’ll save you up to 20 percent.

Target is offering a free $20 Target gift card with $100 Apple gift card purchases, which is the best offer we've ever seen on Apple's newest "For everything" cards, which can be used for anything you buy, whether it's through iTunes or Apple.com. The offer is good for any denomination of Apple card as long as it adds up to $100, but you'll need to make a separate transaction if you want to buy more than $100 in Apple cards. And if you have a Target card, you'll get an extra $4 off your $100 purchase, bringing the whole package down to an effective cost of $76.

If you use it at the Apple Store this weekend, you’ll get an extra Apple Store gift card too. For example, say you’re buying a pair of AirPods with the wired charging case, which will cost you $159 at the Apple Store. If you buy $200 in gift cards through Target, you’ll owe nothing at the store and Apple will give you a $25 gift card. So you’ll have spent $155 (plus tax) on your AirPods, and will have $65 in gift cards to Target and Apple and around $30 left on your Apple card for a couple of months of Apple Music. No matter how you slice it a fantastic deal.

So before you buy anything from the Apple Store this weekend, go grab an Apple gift card from Target first and get some extra cash back to spend.

