AirPods Pro are down to an insane $170 right now

We know you want a pair of AirPods Pro.  We also know that at $250, they’re quite pricey. But today Amazon is selling a pair of brand-new AirPods Pro for just $170, a whopping $80 off the retail price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The price says $199, but an extra $29 will be deducted at checkout.

We probably don’t need to remind you of how good AirPods Pro are, but if you need a refresher, they bring noise canceling, a great fit, fantastic battery life, and all of the benefits of the regular AirPods, including hands-free Siri support, touch controls, and automatic pausing when you remove one of the buds. Not convinced? We called them “simply the easiest wireless headphones an iPhone user can get” in our 4.5-star review and “a perfect example of what Apple does best.”

We’re not sure how long the AirPods Pro will stay at the price, so put down your turkey baster and go grab a pair right now.

[Today's deal: AirPods Pro for $170 ($80 off) at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
