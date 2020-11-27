Deal

Take $100 off a new M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro right now

That's the best price we've seen so far.

Editor's note: If the links to B&H Photo don't work, try disabling your adblocker or whitelisting B&H Photo first.

The new M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offer incredible performance for their price, but right now you can get them even cheaper: B&H Photo is slashing $100 off the cost of their entire M1 MacBook stock, bringing the entry-level Air down to $899, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. All in-stock configurations are on sale, though none of the models with 16GB of RAM are available.

The new M1 chip inside the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers incredible performance that rivals the fastest Mac laptops ever made. In our reviews of the new models, we praised the performance and battery life of every model we tested. In fac, we called the new MacBook Air “stunning” and concluded that it “so absolutely and thoroughly trounces the Intel version released earlier this year (with Intel’s “Ice Lake” Y-series CPU/GPU) that it defies belief.”

It’s so good, in fact, that you might not even need the MacBook Pro, which we also praised in our review. The main difference between the models is a slightly better GPU (8 cores vs 7 cores), a fan for keeping the processor cool under heavy workloads, and a Touch Bar. Otherwise, the machines are identical.

So if you want one, head over to B&H Photo and save $100 right now.

[Today's deal: M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro for $100 off at B&H Photo]

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
