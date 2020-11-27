Take $100 off a new M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro right now

Editor's note: If the links to B&H Photo don't work, try disabling your adblocker or whitelisting B&H Photo first.

The new M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offer incredible performance for their price, but right now you can get them even cheaper: B&H Photo is slashing $100 off the cost of their entire M1 MacBookRemove non-product link stock, bringing the entry-level Air down to $899Remove non-product link, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. All in-stock configurations are on sale, though none of the models with 16GB of RAM are available.

The new M1 chip inside the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers incredible performance that rivals the fastest Mac laptops ever made. In our reviews of the new models, we praised the performance and battery life of every model we tested. In fac, we called the new MacBook Air “stunning” and concluded that it “so absolutely and thoroughly trounces the Intel version released earlier this year (with Intel’s “Ice Lake” Y-series CPU/GPU) that it defies belief.”

It’s so good, in fact, that you might not even need the MacBook Pro, which we also praised in our review. The main difference between the models is a slightly better GPU (8 cores vs 7 cores), a fan for keeping the processor cool under heavy workloads, and a Touch Bar. Otherwise, the machines are identical.

[Today's deal: M1 MacBook AirRemove non-product link or M1 MacBook ProRemove non-product link for $100 off at B&H Photo]