Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is now on sale for $129

The online Apple Store on Tuesday made available the MagSafe Duo Charger for purchase. The device is priced at $129.

Introduced during the iPhone 12 event last October, the MagSafe Duo Charger is design to charge a MagSafe iPhone on one side, and the Apple Watch on the other. A USB-C cable is used to connect the charger to a power adapter, which is sold separately.

Apple recommends using its 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($19) for wireless charging up to 11W, or a 27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter for wireless charging up to 14W. Apple has a 30W USB-C Power Adapter for $49.

The charger for the Apple Watch can be propped up so that the watch is on display for viewing. The device can also be folded so that it takes up half the space in a bag.