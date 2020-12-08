Yes but also no: Being right about the M1 and also wrong

Good news! M1-based Macs have given pundits a new thing to complain about!

The new complaint is that M1-based Macs don’t “live up to the hype” because in introducing them Apple made claims that are vague or untrue.

This is how you can be correct in the letter of the law but still be charged with public indecency. You know, like, when you’re caught in the park wearing pants made of clear plastic. Yes, you’re wearing pants, but you are also still nude. Not that that’s ever happened to the Macalope.

That you can find out.

Those records have been sealed.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the writing of Patrick Moorhead over at the Forbes contributor network and unlicensed hernia diagnosis clinic.

“Apple MacBook Pro 13” M1 Review- Why You Might Want To Pass.”

Before we dig in, though, let’s cut to the chase and note that Moorhead’s client list reads like a list of the entire technology industry except Apple. Which certainly has nothing to do with his recommendation that you should spend $100 more to get the MacBook Pro with a chip made by his client Intel rather than the M1-based unit.

Nothing at all.

Moorhead’s review has already been handily taken to task by John Gruber and Jean-Louis Gassée who both note that his complaints are not about the hardware but about the software, something that Apple and developers can and will fix and probably in relatively short order.

He is right about some things, though. He’s not wrong to chastise Apple for some of its claims, particularly the claim that “All your existing apps work thanks to Rosetta 2.” That’s not true, at least for this horned observer. Most of them will, but the Macalope sees three he’s used periodically on the compatibility list Moorhead links to that are as yet incompatible. When you make sweeping generalizations, you put the "weep" in... uh, realizations. Or something.

Of course, this this will not stop the Macalope from upgrading to an M1-based MacBook Air as soon as he can sell off enough of the iPads he tiled his bathroom with to get the money. Turns out caulk is hard to get off iPads. Has Apple ever mentioned that? No, it has not. Just another thing the company has glossed over. But the benefits to be gained in speed and battery life outweigh the loss of some apps.

Moorhead is definitely looking at things from the lens of corporate IT—most Mac users are not as worried about running a Samsung SSD backup application as he is—but that is still a market Apple wants to be a part of.

But you can be right that Apple shouldn’t go overboard in making these claims and still 100 percent wrong in dismissing M1-based MacBooks simply because of these initial compatibility issues. Look around. These really are game-changing processors and Apple is only getting started.

Moorhead isn’t the only pundit who’s rightly taken Apple to task for being fast and loose with claims but has wrongly used that as an excuse to shrug off the M1. But these takes are going to age about as well as an egg salad sandwich left in an impounded Impala in Macon, Georgia, in the summer.

If you’re going to spend your time being more mad about marketing materials than excited about the M1’s potential, that’s fine but in the long run you’re not going to win this game. Because once Apple does solve these software issues and developers update their apps for Apple silicon, no one is going to care about footnotes or charts without axis labels. They are only going to care that M1-based Macs are crazy fast.