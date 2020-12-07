How to get your out-of-warranty iPhone 11 display fixed for free

The iPhone 11 is still a fantastic phone, so we understand if you’re going to hold onto it for a little longer. And now you have a little extra peace of mind: Apple as launched a new repair program that will effectively extend the warranty of your display by an extra year.

The iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issue covers iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 and covers displays that “may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module.” The issue does not extend to the Pro models.

Apple has launched a support site that includes a serial number checker to see if your phone is one of the affected devices. If it’s eligible, you can contact Apple to get the display fixed for free via one of the following methods:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Additionally, if you already paid to repair your iPhone 11, Apple will refund the cost if it falls under this issue.

Apple warns as usual that if there is other damage to your phone that affects the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, there may be a cost associated with the repair. Otherwise, it’ll cost you nothing to get your iPhone 11 back in working order. The program is worldwide, but Apple says it “may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.”