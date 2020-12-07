How to stream Apple Music through your Google Nest smart speaker or Android phone

It’s not quite a hell-freezing-over moment but it’s close. Google and Apple have announced that Apple Music is now available to stream on all Google Nest smart speakers without needing to resort to Bluetooth pairing.

To get started, you’ll need to make sure you have the Google Home app, which you can download from either the App Store (iPhone/iPad) or the Google Play Store (Android). After you log in to the Google Home app with your Google account, head over to the Assistant Settings inside your account and tap Music. Under More music services, select Apple Music, then Link account on the next screen.

Follow the prompts to sign in to your Apple Music account (if your Apple Music account is different than your main Apple ID, you’ll need to switch accounts first) and you’ll see Apple Music appear in your list of music services. Then select it as your default service and ask Assistant to play something.

Whether it’s an artist, playlist, or song, Google Assistant will grab it from Apple Music and start playing it on a speaker or Android phone. Or, if you have multi-room control turned on, it’ll play everywhere.

Apple Music is rolling out today to Google Assistant speakers and devices in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Japan.