Grab an Anker PowerCore power bank for just $30 today

Everyone with a phone needs a portable power bank. So, yeah, that means you. But do you really need to spend a lot of money? no. Today on Amazon, Anker’s popular PowerCore power bank is $30, down from a list price of $40.

This 20100 mAh power bank boasts a ton of charging capacity, and with is rated to charge an iPhone 8 nearly seven times, and a Galaxy S8 up to five times. It delivers 4.8A output, and you get high-speed charging capabilities, with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology. A MultiProtect safety system helps keep your devices safe while plugged in, while an included travel pouch and Micro USB cable add convenience (but if you’re on an iPhone the Lightning cable is on you).

This power bank is a huge hit on Amazon, averaging 4.7 stars out of 5 across more thn 40,000 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: Anker PowerCore portable charger from Amazon for $30 ]