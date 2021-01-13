iOS 14.4: Beta 2 has been released

Just two days after releasing iOS 14.3 with several significant new features like ProRAW photos and Fitness+, Apple started the beta testing process for iOS 14.4. Since this is a full point-release number than a minor one (e.g. iOS 14.3.1), we expect there to be some user-facing changes present.

Update 01/13/21: After apparently taking some time off for the holidays, beta releases are back. Beta 2 has been released for developers, and the public beta is expected to follow within a day or so.

What’s new in iOS 14.4

We don’t yet know the full extent of the new features we can expect from iOS 14.4. As the community of beta testers discovers significant changes, we’ll update this article with more information.

HomePod mini U1 features

Some beta testers that also have access to the HomePod 14.4 beta say that this update finally enables the U1-based proximity features of the HomePod mini.

How to get the iOS 14.4 beta

Registered developers can download the beta profile to their iPhone or iPad by going to developer.apple.com/download on the device upon which they wish to run the beta. Sign in there, download the beta profile, and enable it in Settings > General > Profile. You’ll have to restart your iPhone or iPad, and then open Settings > Software Update to download and install the new version of iOS.

If you’re not a developer and wish to participate in the public beta test, go to beta.apple.com on the iPhone or iPad you wish to run the beta on. Tap Sign Up to sign in with your Apple ID and follow the instructions to download the beta profile.

You’ll need to make sure it’s enabled by going to Settings > General > Profile and tapping on the beta profile, then making sure it’s enabled. Then reset your device, and download the latest beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update.