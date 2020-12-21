Amazon's Echo Buds are just $80 today (cheapest price ever)

A solid pair of wireless earbuds can provide convenient, hassle-free audio wherever you go, and today on Amazon you can get an already-inexpensive pair for even cheaper. The Echo Buds are on sale for $80, the cheapest we’ve ever seen them and a big drop from a list price of $130.

These buds have all the essential elements for convenient wire-free listening. Their excellent active noise reduction, decent sound quality, and comfortable design all make them a solid choice. In addition, built-in Alexa makes it easy to make calls, stream music, get directions, and more hands-free. However, as we noted in our review, a set of small annoyances, including a somewhat large and clunky charging case and lower-quality audio experience than competitors, can “make them feel like the economical choice, not the best choice.”

That said, competitive wireless buds, such as AirPods, will run you a lot more money. So, if you’re looking for a decent pair of wireless buds that won’t break the bank, this discount makes the Echo Buds an even better choice. We gave them 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling them “a good value for the money” even before the discount.

[ Today’s deal: Echo Buds from Amazon for $80 ]