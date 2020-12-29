How to get an accounting of your Apple Cash transactions

Apple Cash is an extremely convenient way for people in the iPhone/iPad ecosystem to send and receive money, and it’s where Apple plops its daily cash rebates if you use the Apple credit card.

However, running through transactions in the Wallet app can be tedious. It’s hard to find detail, and there’s no easy summary of monthly totals.

Fortunately, there’s a slightly hidden way to retrieve all your transactions:

Open the Wallet app. Tap the Apple Cash card. Tap the … (more) button in the upper-right corner. Swipe down to nearly the bottom, and tap Request Transaction Statement.

Apple mails a PDF containing the last 24 months of transactions to the address associated with your Apple Cash account, subdivided with monthly summaries. It’s a handy way to reconcile and track income and spending with Apple Cash.

