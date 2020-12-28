If Santa didn’t bring new AirPods Pro, buy a pair for super cheap right now
Amazon's Woot is selling brand new AirPods Pro for $189.
Christmas may be over, but the holiday deals are still going strong. So if you didn't get a pair of shiny new AirPods Pro under the tree, Woot is selling a brand new pair for the best price we've ever seen: $189 complete with a full year warranty direct from Apple.
You probably don't need to be reminded how awesome AirPods Pro are, but if you do, our 4.5-star review called them "so thoughtfully designed, so effortless and easy, that it's kind of annoying to go back to using other wireless earbuds." Oh, and they're about $400 less than the AirPods Max.
So go grab a pair before they’re all gone and get the present you should have gotten for Christmas.
