Review

If Santa didn’t bring new AirPods Pro, buy a pair for super cheap right now

Amazon's Woot is selling brand new AirPods Pro for $189.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

airpods pro hero
Jason Cross/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Christmas may be over, but the holiday deals are still going strong. So if you didn’t get a pair of shiny new AirPods Pro under the tree, Woot is selling a brand new pair for the best price we’ve ever seen: $189 complete with a full year warranty direct from Apple.

You probably don’t need to be reminded how awesome AirPods Pro are, but if you do, our 4.5-star review called them “so thoughtfully designed, so effortless and easy, that it’s kind of annoying to go back to using other wireless earbuds.” Oh, and they’re about $400 less than the AirPods Max.

So go grab a pair before they’re all gone and get the present you should have gotten for Christmas.

[Today's deal: AirPods Pro for $189 at Woot]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon