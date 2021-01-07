Macworld Podcast: Apple’s 2020 report card

It was an eventful 2020 for Apple, and in this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’ll take a look at the year in review for the company, with our thoughts on what went right and what went wrong.

This is episode 726 with Jason Cross, Karen Haslam, David Price, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 726

Even though it’s 2021, we took a look back at 2020 for Apple, and each person gave Apple a grade for each category we talked about. Here are our results.

Jason Cross Karen Haslam David Price Michael Simon iPhone A B A A iPad B B B A Macs B A B A Apple Watch C C B B Audio C C B C Software B C C B Services D D D B Other C A B B

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.