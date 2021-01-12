News

Apple has a ‘big announcement' tomorrow but it’s not a new device

Tim Cook will appear in CBS This Morning to talk about something 'bigger and better' than a new product.

In an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak out about removing the controversial social media app Parler from the App Store as well as accountability following the siege on the Capitol.

He’ll also have “a big announcement” to make. In previewing the interview, King said the timing of the interview is unrelated to current events and was previously scheduled. “He didn’t sit and say, ‘I want to talk to CBS about this.’ This was an interview that was scheduled because they have a big announcement that they want to announce tomorrow.”

Before you get too excited, King clarified that “it’s not a new product,” but added that it’s “bigger and better than that.”

“What we’re going to tell you about tomorrow is very exciting,” she said.

The interview was conducted remotely, with Cook at the company’s Apple Park headquarters and King at the Apple Store. Cook will touch on numerous topics, including privacy, accountability in government, and the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol.

“He’s somebody who’s a good human being,” King said. “He’s a very strong business leader who deeply cares about this country and deeply cares about what is happening in it, and wants to do good.”

CBS This Morning airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

