Save $60 on Apple's 256GB MacBook Pro M1

The most talked-about laptop of 2020 (and probably 2021) is available for $60 off right now. Amazon is selling the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro M1 with 256GB of storage for $1239, down from $1299. That’s not a huge drop in price, but it’s a solid deal for such a new laptop, and especially such a new MacBook. Note that it doesn’t ship until a week from now, however.

We reviewed the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 in November giving it 4.5 out of five stars. “This is a revolutionary moment for the Mac,” we said in our review, praising the amazing performance and battery life benefits when running native programs for Apple’s new silicon.

The M1 chip is an ARM-based processor of Apple’s own design and a a major departure from the Intel-based Macs of previous years. The M1 works in several technological advantages, including a unified memory architecture, an 8-core CPU, built-in GPU, and a 16-core neural engine, all built using the cutting-edge 5nm manufacturing process.

This particular laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, neither of which are upgradable.

Overall, the MacBook Pro M1 is an excellent laptop, and right now can save you a few dollars if you’ve had your eye on it . Plus, you can still get an AppleCare coverage plan through Amazon.

[Today’s deal: 256GB M1 MacBook Pro for $1239 on Amazon.]