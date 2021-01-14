The surprisingly robust Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 is just $60 today

If you want the power of Photoshop without a recurring subscription, this is the deal you need. B&H Photo is selling Adobe's enthusiast photo editing suite for just $60Remove non-product link, good for $40 off the MSRP and matching the low that we only see a few times a year.

We haven't reviewed Elements 2021 but we've liked previous versions of the software built for photography enthusiasts who want something simpler (and cheaper) than the full Photoshop suite. As is typical for Adobe, Elements 2021 is a largely iterative upgrade adding additional features including those based on its Sensei AI technology. Face tilt, for example, can make minor adjustments to a person's face if they weren't looking straight at the camera. There's also a feature called Perfect Landscapes that removes haze from outdoor images to brighten them up as well as duotone effects, easy-to-use quote graphics templates, and matte overlays for videos.

The sale ends just before midnight on Thursday ET and we don't know how long it will be until we see it again. The sale covers the multi-OS DVD version, as well as digital downloads for Mac or Windows.

