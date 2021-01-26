WatchOS 7.3 now available with expanded ECG countries and Unity watch face

Apple has released watchOS 7.3, alongside iOS 14.4. While the iOS release mainly consists of bug fixes and security updates with a few tiny tweaks to existing features (like better QR code reading), watchOS actually brings some notable features, especially if you live in one of the four countries for which ECG is now available.

For Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand, the addition of ECG support (and the related irregular heart rhythm warning) is a big deal. For everyone else, you get a new Unity watch face as part of Apple’s Black History Month celebrations and the time Time to Walk feature for Fitness+ subscribers.

The full release notes are as follows:

Unity watch face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled