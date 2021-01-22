The 44mm Apple Watch Nike Series 5 is a jaw-dropping $299 today

If you've looking for a great Apple Watch deal but aren't thrilled about the Apple Watch SE's sacrifices, we've got the deal you've been waiting for. Best Buy is selling the 44mm Apple Watch Nike Series 5 for $299Remove non-product link, good for $130 off the MSRP and one of the best deals we've ever seen on an Apple Watch. The 44m model with cellular connectivity is also on sale for $349Remove non-product link ($180 off).

We reviewed this version of the Apple Watch way back in September 2019 giving it four out of 5 stars and declaring that "It has an incredible screen, excellent app support, and the strongest set of sensors and features you’ll find anywhere." It has a wonderful always-on display, ECG and optical heart sensors, fall detection, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and water resistance up to 50 meters. With the launch of watchOS 7, it also features native sleep tracking, one of the issues we had n our review.

Even though the Series 5 has now been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 6, the previous model is still a fantastic watch. The only major feature it's missing compared to the Series 6 is a blood-oxygen sensor, and it has several features missing from the $280 Apple Watch SE, including an always-on display and EKG sensor.

This model comes with a Nike band and unique watch faces, but is otherwise the same as the other models. So if you've been waiting to buy one, we recommend jumping at this deal.

[Today's deal: 44mm Apple Watch Nike Series 5 for $300 on Best Buy]