The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 in stunning blue just dipped to an all-time low

We never met an Apple Watch deal we didn't like, but we really like this one. Walmart is selling the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 in blue for just $376.28, good for $53.71 off the MSRP and the best price we've seen for this model.

We reviewed the latest version of the Apple Watch back in October giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and singing its praises. The Series 6 might not be a major leap over the previous generation, but it adds enough solid features that it keeps Apple far ahead of the pack for wearables. And if you're coming from any other generation it's a fantastic upgrade, with a second-generation optical heart sensor and a blood-oxygen sensor similar to leading Fitbit devices, as well as native sleep tracking.

We had a few issues with on-demand blood-oxygen readings and battery life, but overall, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the best wearable you can get and the perfect companion for your iPhone.

