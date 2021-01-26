This tiny 20W USB-C charger will fast-charge your iPhone 12 for $7

If you bought an iPhone 12, you'll need a charger and if you want fast charging, you'll need a 20W USB-C wall charger. We've got the solution at a great price: Amazon is selling the Aukey Minima 20-watt charger for $6.92Remove non-product link today when you click the coupon in the listing, more than 60 percent off its $17 MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

This is a tiny 20W charger that won't obstruct other outlets, and it has a foldable plug to make it easy to pack. It's even smaller than Apple's old 5W adapter and way more portable than the 20W one Apple sells for $19. In fact, it's the same size as Aukey's previous 18W charger but with a little more juice.

This charger features Aukey's fast charging technology to charge devices as quickly as possible. It also works with a wide range of gear, including newer Raspberry Pi boards that require higher amounts of power than the older versions, but Aukey notes that this wall outlet cannot charge the Nintendo Switch at full speed.

Bottom line, this is an excellent little charger and for just $7 it's well worth it. But if you're looking for even more power, check out our roundup of our favorite USB-C power adapters for the iPhone.

[Today's deal: Aukey Minima 20W USB-C charger for $6.92 at AmazonRemove non-product link]