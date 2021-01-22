Macworld's February digital magazine: iPhone 12 vs. Android's best phones

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the February issue

In the February issue we pit the iPhone 12 vs. Android’s best phones. Learn about the 7 ways iOS 14 protects your privacy. We also have reviews of the iPad Air, iPhone 12 mini and HomePod mini.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: How to fix iOS apps on the Mac, the M1 Mac’s most disappointing feature. Plus, Apple working on its first cellular modem which could bring 5G to the MacBook.

• MacUser Reviews: Sabrent XTRM-Q SSD, Tripp Lite SmartPro Line-Interactive Sine Wave UPS

• iOS Central: Apple’s App Store priorities for the year ahead. Plus, AirDrop is great for the iPhone, iPad and Mac, but we have some ideas to make it even better.

• iOS Central Reviews: iPhone 12 mini, Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

• Working Mac: Screen mismatch in Keynote? There’s a button to fix that. Plus reviews of Parallels Desktop 16, Nifty File Lists

• Playlist: HomePod mini review: Small sound and familiar frustrations.

• Mac 911: Coping with inconsistent facial recognition in Apple Photos, how to use Optimize Mac Storage with iCloud Drive to pack videos into a crowded Mac

