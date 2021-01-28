What is Apple’s ‘new project’ for Dan Riccio? We think we know!

Apple has a “new project” in the works, one that’s so important that the company decided to reorganize its hardware division to tend to it. We talk about what we think the “new project” is and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 728 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 728
- Apple VP Dan Riccio to focus on ‘new project’ and step down as leader of hardware engineering
- Why I’m betting Dan Riccio’s new project at Apple is a touch-screen Mac
- Apple’s next MacBook Pros might dump the Touch Bar, revive MagSafe
- Report: Apple to launch expensive VR headset as early as next year
The new Time to Walk feature hints at a brighter future for Fitness+
