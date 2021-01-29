Deal

The speedy space-saving M1 Mac Mini is $50 off right now

Amazon is selling the 256GB M1 Mac Mini for $649, the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you're looking for a new Mac desktop but don't want to spend a bundle, the M1 Mac mini is the perfect solution. And today it's cheaper than ever. Amazon is selling the M1 Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage for $649. That's $50 off Apple's MSRP and the lowest we've ever seen.

The best part of this Mac is of course the Arm-based M1 SoC that has proven to be an amazingly competent chip. It does, however, require native applications to show off its incredible performance, but as any Mac user who remembers the last transition knows, it's only a matter of time before that's not an issue. It also features two Thunderbolt/USB4 ports, two standard USB ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like previous Mac minis, you'll need to bring your own keyboard, mouse, and monitor (like this 31.5-inch one for just $150). 

We reviewed this version of the M1 Mac Mini when it launched in November and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. We concluded that the mini "ends up being the best value right now in Apple’s Mac lineup" and praised it for its performance, which mirrors that of the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that costs hundreds more. In short, it's a solid Mac for anyone looking for a diminutive desktop powerhouse.

