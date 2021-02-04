Every new Apple release coming in February 2021

Apple started 2021 the way it finished 2020: with a bang. While we haven’t gotten any hardware releases in 2021 yet, Apple had a fantastic start to the year, announcing a record-breaking quarter with a whopping $111 billion dollars in revenue on the backs of double-digit growth in every product category. It also outlined the ways it would be using its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, including the building of the Propel Center, “a “first-of-its-kind global innovation and learning hub,” in Atlanta.

But now that the calendar’s changed to February, here are all of the products, software updates, TV shows, and releases Apple is planning for the month, along with a few things we hope to see before March.

New products

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple announced last week that a new limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6 will be available throughout the month of February to celebrate Black History Month. The watch is the space gray aluminum model with "Black Unity" inscribed on the back and paired with a special-edition black-red-and-green sport band that "pays homage to the rich tradition and craft of quilting in the Black community and celebrates the colors of the Pan-African flag." It's the first time Apple has offered a special-edition Apple Watch that didn't cost $10,000 and is almost certain to be a collector's item.

Black Unity Sport Band

If you don't want to spend $399 on a new Apple Watch, the Black Unity Sport Band is also available separately. Apple will begin selling the band in February, but it will be available throughout 2021. Like the Pride Band released last year, the Black Unity band is hand-assembled from individual pieces of black, red, and green fluoroelastomer so no two bands will be alike. It will sell for $49.

Apps and software updates

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5

Apple only just released iOS 14.4 at the end of January, but the first public beta of iOS 14.5 has already landed. And there are a bunch of cool new features: apps will now need to request permission to use thirs-party ad trackers, you'll be able to unlock your phone using Face ID while wearing a mask and an Apple Watch (which requires watchOS 7.4), and the Apple logo will be horizontal when restarting an iPad in a keyboard dock.

macOS Big Sur 11.2

On February 1, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2. There aren’t any new features to speak of, but it should squash any bugs plaguing your new M1 Mac. Of note, the update will also deactivate the exclusion list that allows Apple’s own apps to bypass third-party firewalls and VPN programs.

iCloud Passwords Chrome extension

In late January, Apple updated its iCloud for Windows 10 app with some bug fixes and interface changes, but there's one feature that wasn't quite ready for launch: iCloud Passwords. inside the "Passwords" section in the app, there's a new toggle to access your iCloud keychain, but it's wasn't functional. Apple has now released a Chrome extension that allows Windows users to save and sync their iCloud passwords when using the Chrome browser. You can download the extension here.

Services

Apple TV+

Apple usually releases new shows, movies, and episodes to Apple TV+ on Fridays at around midnight Eastern time. You can see our entire list of all the Apple TV+ shows, series, and movies (including upcoming projects) in our Apple TV+ show list.

The Snoopy Show

Apple’s newest Peanuts property, The Snoopy Show, lands on February 5 with a series of episodes consisting of three seven-minute cartoons, according to Deadline. The entire season will likely land all at once based on Apple’s prior kids’ releases on Apple TV+.

Servant

The second season of M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Servant debuted on January 15. Episodes 4 to 7 are scheduled to air on Fridays in February.

Losing Alice

Apple aired its newest series Losing Alice on January 22 with the first three episodes. New episodes will air on Fridays in February culminating with the season finale on February 26.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

This documentary about the life and rise to fame of young pop sensation Billie Eilish is going to close out the month on February 26.

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service.

In the beginning of February, there were three games listed in the "Coming Soon" section of Apple Arcade: lumen., Survival Z, and Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker. None of them have exact release dates, so any or all of them could be released in February.

Apple Fitness+

In addition to its regular classes, every Monday in February, a new Time to Walk episode will arrive and automatically download to your Apple Watch if you've subscribed. The episodes will feature different guests talking about their lives while walking outside or in meaningful locations.

Apple Maps

Throughout the month of February, Apple will offer curated Apple Maps Guides created in collaboration with EatOkra, a Black-owned business directory app based in Brooklyn, New York. In support cities, customers will be able to find and support Black-owned restaurants in their local communities using the guides.

Rumors

Apple rarely announces new products in February—you have to go all the way back to February 2013 when the MacBook Pro got a refresh—but after Apple dropped the $549 AirPods max headphones in late December, anything’s possible. There are quite a few products we’re expecting to arrive in the first half of 2021, any of which could appear on Apple’s website one February morning. We don't expect most new hardware products quite yet, though; March is a more likely target.

AirTags

Apple’s long-rumored Bluetooth trackers have been tipped to arrive at every Apple event and announcement over the past 18 months. So it’s anyone’s guess as to when or if they’re actually landing.

iPad Pro

Apple is reportedly working on a minor iPad Pro refresh that brings the A14 chip and 5G to its flagship tablet, which will likely arrive via press release like last year’s update. We’re expecting it in March, but you never know when Apple might pull out a surprise.

AirPods

Apple’s ubiquitous true wireless earbuds haven’t seen an update in more than a year, and there are enough rumors that new models are in the works that could arrive at any time. After all, the AirPods Pro landed without any fanfare in late October as did the second-gen AirPods in March 2019. So you never know.