Feature

IOS 14.5: App Tracking Transparency, iPhone unlocking with Apple Watch, and more

Macworld Podcast episode 729.

macworld podcast logo
IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple released the beta of iOS 14.5, and it’s no ordinary OS update. It has major new features that will enhance your iPhone experience. We talk about iOS 14.5 and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

Listen to episode 729

Get info 

Learn more about the topics we talked about on the show. 

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon