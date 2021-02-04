IOS 14.5: App Tracking Transparency, iPhone unlocking with Apple Watch, and more

Apple released the beta of iOS 14.5, and it’s no ordinary OS update. It has major new features that will enhance your iPhone experience. We talk about iOS 14.5 and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
Learn more about the topics we talked about on the show.
iOS 14.5: Apple adds iPhone unlock with Apple Watch, Fitness+ AirPlay support, and App Tracking Transparency
Apple just gave millions of mask-wearing iPhone users an excellent reason to buy an Apple Watch
Apple Fitness+: Streaming to AirPlay 2 smart TVs coming in iOS 14.5
